Turkey: Erdogan pledges increased military support to Libya”s GNA if needed

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara will increase its military support to Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) if necessary, during a speech in the Turkish town of Golcuk on Sunday.

“If necessary, we will increase the military size of this support and take advantage of all kinds of opportunities on land, sea and air,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish president’s announcement comes one day after the Turkish Parliament approved a security and military cooperation pact with the UN-backed GNA.

Erdogan’s announcement also comes after forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) intercepted a Grenada-flagged vessel with a Turkish crew off the Libyan coast.

Haftar’s campaign to capture Tripoli from the GNA was launched in early April and was met with resistance from local armed groups backing the UN-recognised government.

Video ID: 20191222-035

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191222-035

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly