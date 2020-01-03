-
Turkey: Erdogan says 200,000 Syrian refugees headed to Turkish borders
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of another major influx of Syrian refugees into the Turkish soil as he alleged more than 200,000 Syrians were headed for the Turkish border. Erdogan made the remarks during a ceremony in Ankara on Thursday.
“200,000 to 250,000 refugees are moving toward our border. We are trying to stop them, but it is not an easy task. It is difficult because you are dealing with human lives,” announced Erdogan who said the Syrians were fleeing Syria’s Idlib Governorate amid the ongoing military operation there.
As many as four million Syrian refugees are believed to be currently residing in Turkey.
