-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Turkey: Erdogan unveils prototypes of first Turkish electric vehicles
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented the prototypes of Turkey’s first domestic electric automobile, in Gebze, close to Istanbul on Friday.
“Turkey enters the electric car market from the very beginning, taking not one but a few steps ahead of everyone else. We don’t just make this car for your own needs. We’re looking at a global brand, starting from nearby markets like Europe. We will have reached our goal on the day we see this car on the roads all over the world,” said Erdogan, addressing the attendees.
The vehicles were conceived by the Automobile Joint Venture Group Inc., which was founded with the backing of Turkey’s Ministry of Industry and Technology.
The cars will be mass produced as of 2022, reports suggest.
Video ID: 20191227-034
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191227-034
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly