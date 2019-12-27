Turkey: Erdogan unveils prototypes of first Turkish electric vehicles

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented the prototypes of Turkey’s first domestic electric automobile, in Gebze, close to Istanbul on Friday.

“Turkey enters the electric car market from the very beginning, taking not one but a few steps ahead of everyone else. We don’t just make this car for your own needs. We’re looking at a global brand, starting from nearby markets like Europe. We will have reached our goal on the day we see this car on the roads all over the world,” said Erdogan, addressing the attendees.

The vehicles were conceived by the Automobile Joint Venture Group Inc., which was founded with the backing of Turkey’s Ministry of Industry and Technology.

The cars will be mass produced as of 2022, reports suggest.

