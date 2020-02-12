Turkey: Erdogan warns Ankara will hit Syrian government forces “anywhere”

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Ankara was prepared to hit the Syrian government forces ‘anywhere’ if one more Turkish soldier was hurt. Erdogan was speaking in parliament on Wednesday. “We are determined to remove the (Syrian) regime from the Sochi border agreement by the end of February. We will do whatever is necessary, without hesitation, without wavering on land and in the air,” said Erdogan. Erdogan said Turkey was aiming to push Syrian government forces beyond Turkish observation posts in the province of Idlib. “In the event of the slightest damage to our soldiers at observation points or elsewhere, starting from today, we will hit the regime forces everywhere without being bound by the borders of the Idlib and Sochi memoranda,” said Erdogan. 13 Turkish soldiers were killed in Syrian government forces attacks in the past month.

