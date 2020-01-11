Turkey: EU Council Pres. Michel meets with Erdogan to discuss Libya

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

European Council President Charles Michel met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Saturday to discuss the situation in Libya.

The Turkish Parliament approved a motion to deploy Turkish troops to Libya on January 2, with Erdogan confirming on January 6 that soldiers have already started moving to the African nation to support the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.

The GNA forces are opposed by Libyan General Khalifa Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) forces, who recently launched a renewed assault on the capital Tripoli. On November 27, Libya’s GNA and Turkey signed a military and security cooperation agreement, mapping out a maritime boundary between both countries in the Mediterranean.

