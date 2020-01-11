-
Turkey: EU Council Pres. Michel meets with Erdogan to discuss Libya
European Council President Charles Michel met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Saturday to discuss the situation in Libya.
The Turkish Parliament approved a motion to deploy Turkish troops to Libya on January 2, with Erdogan confirming on January 6 that soldiers have already started moving to the African nation to support the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.
The GNA forces are opposed by Libyan General Khalifa Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) forces, who recently launched a renewed assault on the capital Tripoli. On November 27, Libya’s GNA and Turkey signed a military and security cooperation agreement, mapping out a maritime boundary between both countries in the Mediterranean.
