Turkey faces sharp rise in coronavirus cases | Coronavirus Update
The coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Turkey, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to keep the economy going. The country currently has more than 18 thousand confirmed cases and 356 deaths associated with the virus. For now, President Erdogan is resisting growing pressure from unions and the opposition to impose a general lockdown to slow the outbreak. But what he did introduce early on is a curfew for the chronically ill and people older than 65.
