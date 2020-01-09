Share
Turkey FM: Iraq should not become a foreign battlefield

Turkey’s foreign minister is visiting Iraq in a diplomatic effort to “alleviate the escalated tensions” in the region.
Melvut Cavusoglu met with Iraqi President Barham Salih as well as Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.
Ankara has expressed concern about regional security after a US drone strike killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad last week.
Turkey shares a border with Iran and Iraq and has often engaged militarily in northern Iraq against Kurdish forces.
Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports live from Istanbul.

