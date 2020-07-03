Share
0 0 0 0

Turkey: Four dead, dozens injured after explosion at fireworks factory in northwest Turkey

18 hours ago

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

TO FOLLOW

Video ID: 20200703-069

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200703-069
Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly

Leave a Comment