Turkey: Funeral held for Turkish soldiers killed in airstrike in Idlib
Crowds were seen attending the funeral held for Turkish soldiers as well as lieutenant Mustafa Bayrakdar killed in an airstrike in Syria’s Idlib, as footage filmed in Antakya on Saturday shows.
Emergency vehicles were seen arriving at the site, with a coffin seen being carried through the crowd of mourners.
Thirty-three Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike in Syria’s Idlib province on Thursday.
Video ID: 20200301-009
