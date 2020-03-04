-
Turkey-Greece border crisis: Thousands risk lives to reach EU
Ankara says more than 130,000 have left since opening its border with Bulgaria and Greece last Friday.
The Greek government says only 1,500 have crossed over illegally and 26,000 have been stopped.
Desperation and despair have been growing, and refugees and migrants are taking increasing risks to reach and cross the Greek border.
Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim has this exclusive report.
