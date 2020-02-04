Turkey hits back after soldiers killed in Syrian gov’t shelling

Turkey says its military has hit several Syrian government targets, killing dozens of troops in the rebel-held Idlib province in Syria.

The raids were launched in response to a Syrian government attack which killed five Turkish soldiers and three civilians.

This has put the Syrian and Turkish governments in direct confrontation for the first time and risks irking Russia, which backs Syrian forces.

Turkey has now sent more reinforcements to Idlib and is threatening further action.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

The Turkish defence ministry has said four Turkish soldiers have been killed and nine wounded by Syrian government shelling.

The Turkish military sent reinforcements to Northern Syria on Sunday after warning that it may intervene against the government’s offensive in Aleppo and Idlib.

Last week, the UN said almost 390,000 people – mostly women and children – had fled their homes since the start of December.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu joins us live from Istanbul, Turkey, for the latest updates.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#SyriaWar #Turkey #Idlib