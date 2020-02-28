Turkey hitting ‘all known’ Syrian government positions after soldiers killed in Idlib

The Turkish army is retaliating with artillery fire at Syrian government targets in Syria after an airstrike killed at least 33 Turkish soldiers in the northwestern Idlib province, Turkish officials said on Friday.

