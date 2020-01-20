Turkey: Hundreds pay tribute to journalist Hrant Dink murdered 13 years ago

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds gathered in front of Agos newspaper headquarters in Istanbul’s Sisli district on Sunday to commemorate Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink who was murdered in 2007.

The crowd observed a moment of silence at 15:05 local time (12:05 GMT), the moment when 52-year-old Dink was assassinated in front of his workplace where he served as editor-in-chief.

People were seen laying flowers and signs reading “For Hrant, for justice,” holding journalist’s portraits.

While Dink’s juvenile murderer Ogun Samast was sentenced to 22 years in jail, those behind the assassination believed to remain at large. Throughout his career Dink was reported to had been receiving threats from Turkish nationalists for promoting Turkish-Armenian reconciliation.

Video ID: 20200120-002

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200120-002

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly