Turkey: Hundreds protest China”s policies towards Uighurs
Hundreds of people joined the ‘Silent Scream march’ in Istanbul on Friday to support the Uighur Muslim minority in China.
The activists waved the East Turkestan flag, symbolising the ethnic minority’s fight for independence, and called on Beijing to stop the alleged human rights violations in the Xinjiang autonomous region.
Earlier, German football star of Turkish origin Mesut Ozil slammed the Chinese government’s treatment of Uighurs and lamented the lack of support from the Muslim community.
Over a million Uighur Muslims are contained in harsh conditions of the so-called ‘re-education camps’, according to the UN and Human rights organisations.
