Turkey in talks with Russia as thousands flee bombing in Syria
Syrian government forces and their Russian allies are pushing deeper into the last rebel stronghold of Idlib, killing dozens of civilians in the process.
Their actions have left the August ceasefire between Syrian opposition fighters and Russian-backed government forces in tatters.
As tens of thousands of Syrians flee towards the Turkish border President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is warning Turkey cannot accommodate them all.
Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Adow reports from Antakya in Turkey, close to the border with Syria.
