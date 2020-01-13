Turkey: Int Min Soylu suffers bloody nose during press conference

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Turkish Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu suffered a nose bleed during a press conference in Ankara on Monday.

During the meeting of Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate of The Relief Campaign press conference, blood began trickling out of Soylu’s nose as he spoke. The Turkish Interior Minister had to pause the presser to wipe up the drops of blood using a tissue.

The press conference was being broadcasted live and had to be cut short after the incident, where Soylu can be seen bleeding from his right nostril.

No official statement has been made about Soylu’s condition, although local media has reported his health status as being “unproblematic” and that he will continue with his routine as planned.

