Turkey: Istanbul deploys disinfection teams at iconic Hagia Sophia amid coronavirus fears

Employees of the Fatih Municipality in Istanbul arrived at the Hagia Sophia museum complex on Friday, to carry out cleaning and disinfection of the iconic touristic spot as they try to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Footage shows workers wearing protective gear as they cleaned and disnfected the whole area inside and around the museum.

An increasing number of tourist attractions, museums and theme parks have shut down across the world as governments fight coronavirus. In Turkey there have been five confirmed cases, with no deaths yet reported.

