Turkey: Istanbul prison releases inmates in new coronavirus prevention measure

Convicts over the age of 65 years old were released from Maltepe Penal Institute in Istanbul on Wednesday and will be considered on leave until at least May 31 amid new emergency regulations to tackle coronavirus spread.

Footage shows Maltepe Penal Institute being approached by several buses ready to pick up prisoners and then continuing to evacuate all prisoners currently on probation apart from people convicted for terrorism, murder, sex and drug crimes.

The Buses can be seen leaving with prisoners wearing face masks on board.

Turkey passed a new law which will allow up to 90,000 prisoners to be released and their probation period to be extended to three years in a bid to minimise the risk of infection in detention facilities.

According to the latest data published by the Johns Hopkins University, Turkey reported over 65,000 coronavirus infection cases and over 1,400 deaths.

