-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Turkey: Istanbul residents applaud health workers amid coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Istanbul residents came out on their balconies on Thursday to applaud and show support for health workers dealing with the coronavirus patients.
Turkey has registered more than 190 cases of the coronavirus and least two deaths.
Citizens of several European cities have recently been showing their appreciation of the medical staff’s work with similar actions.
Video ID: 20200320-005
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200320-005
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly