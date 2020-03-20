Turkey: Istanbul residents applaud health workers amid coronavirus lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Istanbul residents came out on their balconies on Thursday to applaud and show support for health workers dealing with the coronavirus patients.

Turkey has registered more than 190 cases of the coronavirus and least two deaths.

Citizens of several European cities have recently been showing their appreciation of the medical staff’s work with similar actions.

