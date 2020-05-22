Turkey: Izmir mosques blare “Bella Ciao”, prompting investigation

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Popular Italian song ‘Bella Ciao’ was simultaneously blared from several mosques’ speakers system in Izmir on Wednesday, prompting a probe into an alleged hijacking.

The World War II-era Italian anti-fascist anthem can be heard blaring from the Egekent Merkez mosque instead of the usual call for prayer.

The Izmir prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into what religious officials called an act of “sabotage.” Social media users who poster about the incident will reportedly also be investigated.

