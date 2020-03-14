Turkey: Makeshift migrant camp continues to grow at Pazarkule border crossing

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Footage from inside the makeshift migrant camp close to the Pazarkule border crossing with Greece surfaced on Friday, as migrants continue arriving in hope to continue their journey towards the European Union.

Migrants have been trying to cross the border since Turkey announced Thursday, February 27 that it would no longer abide by a 2016 agreement with the EU to halt migration flows into the continent in return for aid.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has announced a €700 million ($779 million) aid package to help Greece deal with the large-scale influx of migrants after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan effectively opened the borders.

Erdogan accused the EU of failing to keep its financial promises to Turkey in return for keeping Turkey’s borders with the EU closed to refugees and migrants. The statement came after at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike in Syria’s Idlib province last week.

