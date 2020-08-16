-
Turkey: Mass held at recently renovated Greek Orthodox Sumela monastery
Dozens of worshippers attended a mass celebrating the Assumption of Mary at the recently renovated Sumela Monastery, in Trabzon Province, on Saturday. It was the seventh time the monastery opened its doors for a religious service after an 88-year hiatus.
The Culture and Tourism Ministry reopened the monastery for Christian Orthodox mass to be held once a year in 2010. It closed in 2015 for restoration works, which prevented religious services from taking place until this year.
The reopening is seen as a move to appease Christians following the reconversion of Hagia Sophia to a mosque.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the opening ceremony at Hagia Sophia that “if Turkey was disrespectful toward different cultures, as some Western nations claim, it would not have restored and preserved such historical artefacts.”
