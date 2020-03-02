Turkey: Migrants camping by border denied entry to Greece

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Migrants reaching Turkish town of Edirne, located on the border with Greece, in an attempt to enter Greece were turned away by border officials on Monday.

The groups of asylum seekers can be seen camping right near the border patrolled by security forces. UN Refugee Agency workers and ambulances can also be seen in the area.

Attempts to enter the Europe continued despite the Greek government’s decision to suspend asylum applications and return everyone who will enter the country illegally.

The Turkish government announced it would no longer stop migrants on their way to Europe on Friday, despite a 2016 deal with the European Union to contain refugees from crossing its borders.

Recent clashes between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Turkish military in Idlib province, Syria, triggered a new wave of refugees heading for Europe through Turkey.

