Turkey: Migrants cut through barbed wire at Greek border
Dozens of migrants were seen pelting Greek border patrols with rocks before they cut through a barbed wire fence at the Turkish-Greek border near Pazarkule, crossing over to the Greek side on Saturday.
Large numbers of migrants and refugees have been heading to Turkey’s European borders since Thursday, after announcements by Turkish officials that they would no longer try to prevent migrants and refugees from reaching Europe.
On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his country’s borders with Europe were open to migrants. The statement comes after at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike in Syria’s Idlib province on Thursday.
