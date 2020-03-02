-
Turkey: Migrants from various countries speak out while stuck in Greek-Turkish buffer zone
Migrants from various countries waiting to cross the Greek border in the neutral zone near the Turkish frontier town of Edirne expressed their frustration with the Greek authorities’ decision to keep their border closed, footage filmed on Sunday shows.
One migrant said: “I come from Afghanistan and want to go to Greece, the situation is not normal here, we are all waiting for Greece to open the border.”
Another migrant added: “I come from Pakistan, I came to Turkey to work here, now I am going to Greece. But the authorities do not open the borders. The border is blocked which caused me a lot of problems, they are harassing us much more.”
“When I heard that the borders opened, I came from Afghanistan to Turkey. The Turkish border is open but Greece borders are closed,” another migrant stressed.
People can also be seen huddled around fires, trying to stay warm as they wait for the Greek authorities to open the border.
Thousands of migrants headed toward Turkey’s border with Greece earlier in the week after initial reports emerged that Turkey would no longer prevent them from attempting to cross into Europe.
On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that his country’s borders with Europe were open to migrants.
