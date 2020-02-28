-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Turkey: Migrants grateful after Turkey reportedly opens its borders to Europe
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Migrants and refugees filmed walking towards the Greek border near Edirne, on Friday, expressed their contentment after the Turkish government reportedly decided to allow refugees within its borders to try to enter Europe.
Kazala, an Afghan migrant who has been living in Istanbul said, “we want to go to Greece because Turkey is too crowded [with refugees] and there are problems with finding work now. We are going to Greece for a better life. The Turkish government did well opening the borders.”
Another migrant said “I want to go to Greece because I want to move to Europe. If I go to Europe I will get a citizenship. Living conditions are better there. There is war in Afghanistan and Turkey does not grant me citizenship. I have problems with my papers, I want to go to Europe for citizenship.”
Dozens of migrants and asylum seekers were seen heading towards the European frontier after a senior Turkish officials reportedly announced on Friday that they would no longer stop refugees from crossing into Europe.
Video ID: 20200228-069
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200228-069
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly