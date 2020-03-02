-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Turkey: Police patrol area near Sputnik news agency office
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Police officers were seen patrolling the area in Istanbul near the building where the office of the Russian news agency Sputnik is located, Sunday.
Police cars were also been seen parked nearby.
According to reports, Head of the agency’s Turkish branch, Mahir Boztepe, was freed from detention with three more journalists also freed after being questioned by Ankara police. The journalists had reportedly been attacked by Turkish nationalists before being detained and questioned.
The company’s office was also searched.
Video ID: 20200302-002
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200302-002
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly