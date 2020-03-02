Turkey: Police patrol area near Sputnik news agency office

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police officers were seen patrolling the area in Istanbul near the building where the office of the Russian news agency Sputnik is located, Sunday.

Police cars were also been seen parked nearby.

According to reports, Head of the agency’s Turkish branch, Mahir Boztepe, was freed from detention with three more journalists also freed after being questioned by Ankara police. The journalists had reportedly been attacked by Turkish nationalists before being detained and questioned.

The company’s office was also searched.

