Turkey: Quarantined elderly residents take grocery deliveries by basket from windows
A traditional practice of lowering baskets from windows to permit the delivery of groceries is picking up steam again in Istanbul, as curfewed elderly residents looks for solutions to acquiring daily necessities while not leaving home amid the COVID-19 quarantine.
Footage shows delivery services taking place in the Tarlabasi neighbourhood of Istanbul on Tuesday, with recipients pulling their baskets up several stories to get their hands on the goods.
“This is better for elderly people. If they don’t have a basket we leave their delivery at the front door,” said Ozan, who makes deliveries for a nearby market.
Turkey has implemented guidelines for individuals to stay at home and instituted a complete ban on all public gatherings.
Video ID: 20200407-043
