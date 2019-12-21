Turkey ratifies deal for Libya military support

Turkey’s parliament has ratified a deal increasing cooperation with Libya’s United Nations-recognised government.

The agreement could see Turkish troops deployed to defend Tripoli from renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.

The US has called the deal “unhelpful” and “provocative”.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Adow has more from Istanbul.

