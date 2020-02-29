-
Turkey: Refugees seen gathered at Greek border – drone footage
Drone footage shows dozens of refugees walking in a field in Edirne, towards Greece, on Friday as well as hundreds gathered on road near the border crossing point.
Large numbers of migrants and refugees have been heading to Turkey’s European borders since Thursday, after announcements by Turkish officials that they would no longer try to prevent migrants and refugees from reaching Europe.
On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his country’s borders with Europe were open to migrants. The statement comes after at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike in Syria’s Idlib province on Thursday.
