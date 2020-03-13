Turkey, Russia say tensions lower in Syria’s Idlib province

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have said to be satisfied that tensions in the Syrian Idlib province have lowered significantly.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en