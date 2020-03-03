Share
Turkey shoots down third plane as Syrian forces retake town

8 hours ago

Turkish forces downed a fighter jet flown by Syrian government forces over southern Idlib on Tuesday as a strategic town in northwest Syria fell under the control of President Bashar al-Assad’s military.
It was the third such shoot-down in three days after Turkey hit two other Syrian aircraft on Sunday.
Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports from Hatay by the Turkish-Syria border.

