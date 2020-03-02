Turkey shoots down two Syrian fighter jets over Idlib

Turkey’s military shot down two Syrian government fighter jets over northwest Idlib, hours after forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad brought down a Turkish drone over the region.

Russia says it cannot guarantee the safety of Turkish planes flying over Syria as the fighting between the two neighbours grows.

Turkey says it is determined to push Syrian government forces out of the so-called buffer zone near its border.

Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports from Hatay on the Turkey-Syria border.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Turkey #Syria