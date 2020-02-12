-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Turkey-Syria conflict fuels humanitarian crisis in Idlib | DW News
An advance by Syrian government troops into the rebel stronghold Idlib province has ruptured relations between the key international players involved the conflict. The past 10 days have seen deadly clashes between rebel-allied Turkish soldiers and Bashar al-Assad’s regime forces. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has lashed out at both Syria and its Russian backers, vowing to retaliate against any renewed attacks. Meanwhile, the fighting has unleashed a humanitarian crisis.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Syria #Turkey #Idlib