Turkey-Syria conflict in Idlib escalates | DW News

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the Turkish military has ‘neutralized’ dozens of Syrian government troops in retaliation for an attack on Turkish forces in Syria.

It comes after a Syrian attack killed four Turkish soldiers in Idlib province. A Syrian war monitor says at least thriteen Syrian troops were killed by Turkey’s retaliatory attacks. Turkey has had military observation posts in rebel-held Idlib since 2017. They were set up under an agreement with Russia and Iran. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to continue Ankara’s operation in Idlib.

Idlib province is home to some three million people many of whom have been displaced from other parts of Syria in earlier waves of the country’s civil war. The UN estimates that about 390,000 Syrians have fled the province over the last two months.

