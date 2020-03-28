-
Turkey: Taksim Square deserted after Erdogan calls for “voluntary quarantine”
Following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call for Turkish citizens to implement a period of ‘voluntary quarantine’ due to the spike in the death toll from coronavirus in the country, Istanbul’s Taksim Square appeared almost empty on Saturday in contrast to the usual bustle of locals and tourists in the area.
In a bid to slow the spread of the novel virus, the Turkish president urged the country’s citizens, on Friday, to commit themselves to voluntary quarantine.
According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Turkey reported 5,698 of confirmed coronavirus cases and 92 deaths.
