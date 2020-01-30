Turkey: Thermal screening continues at Istanbul Airport as Turks from China return

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thermal camera screening of passengers continued at Istanbul’s airport continued on Thursday, as part of the measures against the spread of the newly discovered strain of coronavirus, as a total of five inbound aircraft from China reached the Turkish capital in the early morning.

Footage shows passengers leaving the arrivals gate with masks on their faces, and health officials looking at thermal camera footage on screen.

According to reports, due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, Turkish citizens in various cities decided to return to Turkey prematurely.

The virus killed at least 170 people so far and infected more than 7,700 in China alone, with more than a hundred cases reported worldwide across twenty countries, including Germany, France, Finland Canada and the US.

Video ID: 20200130-016

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200130-016

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly