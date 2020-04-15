Turkey to free thousands of its prisoners to curb coronavirus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has tabled a bill to free tens of thousands of prisoners to help contain the pandemic.

But the move is being criticised as it excludes government opponents, rights activists and journalists.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports from Istanbul.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Turkey #Prisoners