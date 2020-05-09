Turkey touts ‘contact tracers’ in bid to curb COVID-19

Officials in Turkey say the use of so-called contact tracers has helped control its coronavirus outbreak.

More than 3,600 people have died since March – but deaths have been falling for 17 straight days.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports on the treatment method getting the credit.

