Turkey: Turkish citizens evacuated from Europe due to COVID-19 arrive at Istanbul airport

Turkish citizens who had been evacuated from the European countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, were seen arriving at Istanbul Airport, Tuesday.

The evacuation started with the two planes arriving from Munich and Nuremberg and reportedly 34 more expected as more than 3,600 Turkish citizens applied for the evacuation, as local media reports.

Special buses with drivers in protective clothes were assigned to take those who arrived to the dormitories where they will have to stay for the 14-day-long quarantine.

Police officers wearing face masks were also seen patrolling the area.

