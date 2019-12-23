“Turkey cannot handle a new refugee wave from Syria,” Erdogan said, adding that 80,000 people from Syria’s Idlib had fled toward the Turkish border.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2019/12/23/turkey-warns-europe-of-new-refugee-crisis-as-syrian-forces-attack-idlib

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live