-
When a family day out goes from bad to brilliant with a single word | BBC - 9 hours ago
-
Florida now coronavirus epicenter as US cases top 70,000 a day | DW News - 9 hours ago
-
‘We’ve got nothing’: Millions in Lebanon struggle with cost of living amid economic collapse - 11 hours ago
-
Can your boss force you to go back to work? – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 12 hours ago
-
Turkey: Watch the ancient town of Hasankeyf disappear in dam reservoir - 21 hours ago
-
Germany: Berlin calls on Turkey to “follow constitutional principles” in journalists trials - 21 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic: South Africa records record high deaths in 24 hours - 22 hours ago
-
Man of his times: Daily Beast foreign editor Christopher Dickey remembered - 22 hours ago
-
Japan: Kimono factory produces elegant face veil for hostesses - 22 hours ago
-
Germany: Environmentalists protest reopening of Toennies meat factory after coronavirus outbreak - 22 hours ago
Turkey: Watch the ancient town of Hasankeyf disappear in dam reservoir
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The historic settlement of Hasankeyf, in south-eastern Turkey, which was flooded by the construction of the Ilisu dam in recent years, is almost completely submerged as seen in footage from Thursday.
Drone footage shows people swimming in the reservoir near some of the still visible submerged structures from the ancient town.
As Hasankeyf’s history dates back thousands of years, several of its monuments were moved in order to preserve them.
Work started on the Ilisu dam in 2006 and it was planned to be completed by 2016. Criticism due to the fact it was clear it would flood portions of ancient Hasankeyf led the project to lose international funding in 2008.
Turkey continued the project and the first of six generators was commissioned in May 2020. The dam’s power plant is planned to be at full capacity by the end of the year.
Video ID: 20200717-057
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200717-057
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly