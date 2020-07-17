Turkey: Watch the ancient town of Hasankeyf disappear in dam reservoir

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The historic settlement of Hasankeyf, in south-eastern Turkey, which was flooded by the construction of the Ilisu dam in recent years, is almost completely submerged as seen in footage from Thursday.

Drone footage shows people swimming in the reservoir near some of the still visible submerged structures from the ancient town.

As Hasankeyf’s history dates back thousands of years, several of its monuments were moved in order to preserve them.

Work started on the Ilisu dam in 2006 and it was planned to be completed by 2016. Criticism due to the fact it was clear it would flood portions of ancient Hasankeyf led the project to lose international funding in 2008.

Turkey continued the project and the first of six generators was commissioned in May 2020. The dam’s power plant is planned to be at full capacity by the end of the year.

