Turkey: “We will not take the slightest step back in Idlib” – Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that “we will not take the slightest step back in Idlib,” while speaking in front of the Turkish Parliament in Ankara on Wednesday.
“We strengthen and strengthen our military presence in Idlib to ensure the security of our soldiers at our observation and checkpoints,” said Erdogan, adding “Our biggest problem right now is that we can’t use airspace. Hopefully soon we’ll find a way to do that.”
The Turkish president also stated that “Whatever it takes, we’re planning once to get our surveillance towers out from under siege at the end of this month or another.”
In recent days clashes have broken out between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Turkish-backed militants in Idlib province.
On Thursday, February 20, Ankara-backed militants reportedly targeted SAA forces in the Idlib countryside, seeking to establish control of Nayrab, a getaway to the strategic city of Saraqib.
