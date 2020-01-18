Turkey’s Erdogan accuses Syria of breaking ceasefire in Idlib

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused the Syrian government of breaking a ceasefire agreement and killing 20 people in the opposition-held province of Idlib.

The deal came into effect last Sunday but violence has continued, pushing more people from their homes and protesters on to the streets.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

