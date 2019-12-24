-
Turkey’s Erdogan warns of new wave of refugees from Idlib
At least eight people have been killed after Syrian government air strikes targeted a school in the town of Jobas in Idlib province.
Tens of thousands of civilians have been fleeing towards the Turkish border to escape the escalation in violence.
Government forces and their Russian allies are pushing deeper into the last rebel stronghold in Idlib.
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate end to the violence in northern Syria.
Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Adow reports.
