Turkey’s Hagia Sophia and the battle to reconvert it to a mosque

Turkey’s highest court is set to decide the status of the Hagia Sophia.

The government wants to reopen it as a mosque, a decision that is adding to tensions with neighbouring Greece and the Orthodox Church.

It was the biggest Christian cathedral in the world for nearly 1,000 years, and is considered the pinnacle of Byzantine architecture.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports from Istanbul, Turkey.

