Share
0 0 0 0

Turkey’s interior minister resigns over coronavirus response

39 mins ago

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has resigned amid criticism of the country’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
His resignation comes two days after a curfew was announced at the last minute, causing panic buying across the country.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Turkey #SuleymanSoylu

Leave a Comment