Turkey’s interior minister resigns over coronavirus response

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has resigned amid criticism of the country’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

His resignation comes two days after a curfew was announced at the last minute, causing panic buying across the country.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports.

