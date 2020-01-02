Turkey’s parliament approves military deployment to Libya

Turkey’s parliament has approved a bill to deploy troops to Libya in support of the embattled United Nations-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), paving the way for increased military cooperation despite criticism from opposition legislators.

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said on Thursday that the legislation passed with a 325-184 vote.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #BreakingNews #TurkeyLibya