Turkish cologne demand soars as sanitiser shelves stripped bare

In Turkey, a high demand for sanitisers and hygiene products has caused their prices to soar.

Cologne containing 80 percent ethanol is also in high demand.

The country has nearly 1,600 confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far, including 37 deaths.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports from Istanbul.

