Turkish MNG: Ghosn used our jets illegally to escape from Japan

A lawyer for former Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn, says he feels betrayed by the Japanese justice system.

Ghosn fled Japan this week, claiming he was avoiding political persecution, over allegations of financial misconduct.

A private jet firm says a rogue employee falsified records and arranged flights for Ghosn. The company says the employee acted alone.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports.

Jake Adelstein, an investigative journalist for the Daily Beast, joins Al Jazeera from Tokyo to discuss the latest updates.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Nissan #AljazeeraEnglish #Turkey