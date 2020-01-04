-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Turkish MNG: Ghosn used our jets illegally to escape from Japan
A lawyer for former Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn, says he feels betrayed by the Japanese justice system.
Ghosn fled Japan this week, claiming he was avoiding political persecution, over allegations of financial misconduct.
A private jet firm says a rogue employee falsified records and arranged flights for Ghosn. The company says the employee acted alone.
Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports.
Jake Adelstein, an investigative journalist for the Daily Beast, joins Al Jazeera from Tokyo to discuss the latest updates.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Nissan #AljazeeraEnglish #Turkey